Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals the gender of her third child

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, accidentally revealed that she is expecting a baby boy.



The model who is advised to stay on bed rest, shared the news via Instagram account, by accidentally. While chatting with her followers on Instagram, she referred her unborn child as a 'he' in a clip. She immediately puts her hand over her mouth with an 'oops'.

"It's so weird because the baby's really really healthy. He's big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid." she said.

The 'Cravings' author, then took to Twitter just a few minutes later to joke about the perfect gender reveal, ''no fires and no one shot in the d**k,'' she said.



Chrissy and husband John Legend announced their baby joy last month in his latest music video, 'Wild'. The couple share two children Luna, 4 and Miles, 2