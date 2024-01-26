Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibushan: SS Rajamouli, JR NTR, Pawan Kalyan congratulate the actor

Winners of Padma Awards 2024 were announced on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day with veteran actor Chiranjeevi getting the Padma Vibhushan. Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor on social media moments after he shared a video expressing his joy and gratitude for the prestigious awards. The actor's illustrious family, friends, and industry colleagues took to social media to wish the actor. Chiranjeevi's younger brother, politician-actor Pawan Kalyan issued a note to the press expressing his joy. "It has brought me immense joy that my elder brother Chiranjeevi, who made a place for himself in Indian cinema through sheer effort, has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.” He added, “Annayya (brother) entered into acting with much passion and gave his heart to every role and film that came his way. He won the audience's hearts and established himself as a leading actor. My elder brother’s philanthropic forays have also become an example for many. I convey my heartfelt congratulations to Chiranjeevi for being selected for the Padma Vibhushan."

Director SS Rajamouli praised the actor and wrote on X, "From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets."

‘May it inspire generations to come’



Jr NTR congratulated both Chiranjeevi and former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu in his X post, writing, “Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come…”

Chiranjeevi's nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej, attempted some poetry on his X account as he wished his uncle, “Chiru is his name, Keeping Telugu pride high is his game. The remarkable civilian award #PadmaVibhushan honours. The one & only boss, the majestic, the man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty congratulations pedha mama (uncle) @KChiruTweets.”

The actor's daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela shared congratulatory messages on her Instagram stories, writing, “Congratulations dearest mamayya (father-in-law). Congratulations to all those who have supported and contributed towards making Chiranjeevi blood bank so successful.”



Ravi Teja wrote, “Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets. Congratulations Annaya (brother). We love you.”



Soon after the awards were announced, the Telugu star shared a gratitude message. In the video, he said, "I am very happy and not sure of how to react to this news. Though we all are not related by blood, you all have always loved me, called your brother, and made me a family member. Thanks to all those fans who have supported and loved me over all these years."