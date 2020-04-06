Check out Richa Chadha’s viral satire series during lockdown

In the time of coronavirus pandemic, actress Richa Chaddha has come up with the best medicine to fight this situation.

'Panga' actress hasnow turned tino a funny news reporter known as Quarantina, who shares weird news from all over the world from her Instagram account. Till now she has uploaded three videos.

She recently also introduced an angry reporter from North India, called Tina Singh, who goes off-script in the middle of the sketch.

“In the first week of the lockdown, I myself was getting depressed looking at the death toll of this lethal virus and those that are suffering because of the lockdown. It was giving me anxiety. So I decided to do something about it. While my donations for the underprivileged are ongoing, I wanted to create something that would make people smile. Worrying about what’s in the store could push us into a dark space. I am not making fun of the disease and it’s impact, simply trying to highlight that even in these conditions, sometimes there’s bizarre news that can make you chuckle despite yourself. For reality and truth, there’s the news but I wanted to make satire which would lift our collective spirits in these times. “ Richa said.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Panga' and next will be seen in 'Madam Chief Minister'