Moment to celebrate! Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, celebrated Team India’s victory with a heartfelt hug.
After India’s thrilling win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, Anushka and Virat were spotted sharing a warm hug at the Dubai stadium.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate India's win!
In a viral video, Kohli was seen rushing towards Anushka, who was standing on the stairs. Beaming with happiness, the couple shared a warm hug before walking towards the ground.
In another clip, Virat and Anushka were seen chatting and laughing, celebrating the joyous occasion together.
Gushing over their emotional bond, netizens have gone gaga. Commenting on a viral video, an X user wrote, ''Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after the win. .''
Sharma, who never misses a chance to support her husband, was spotted watching the nail-biting match with all focus. For the day out, the actress looked smart in all denim-look. She was seen wearing a blue denim shirt with jeans shorts, embordered with white pearls.
Sharma attended several matches of the ICC Champions Trophy, including the semi-final between Team India and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.