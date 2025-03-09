Moment to celebrate! Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, celebrated Team India’s victory with a heartfelt hug.

After India’s thrilling win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, Anushka and Virat were spotted sharing a warm hug at the Dubai stadium.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate India's win!

Soon after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final, Virat was seen heading towards the stands to enjoy the historic moment with his lady love, Anushka!

In a viral video, Kohli was seen rushing towards Anushka, who was standing on the stairs. Beaming with happiness, the couple shared a warm hug before walking towards the ground.

In another clip, Virat and Anushka were seen chatting and laughing, celebrating the joyous occasion together.

Gushing over their emotional bond, netizens have gone gaga. Commenting on a viral video, an X user wrote, ''Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after the win. .''

Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after the win. 🥺❤️pic.twitter.com/47z1Mk4U4E — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025