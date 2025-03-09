The entire social media is currently buzzing with one question: Who is she? This speculation started after Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was seen watching the Champions Trophy final alongside RJ Mahvash.

The grand final between India and New Zealand took place in Dubai on Sunday (March 9). In a nail-biting match, Team India defeated New Zealand by four wickets, winning the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at Champions Trophy final match

During the final match, Chahal was captured watching the game with his friend Mahvash amid ongoing separation rumours from his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Several reports have stated that Chahal and Dhanashree are legally separated.

In the viral videos, Chahal and RJ Mahvash were seen enjoying the match, frequently chatting and laughing. For the outing, Yuzvendra sported a black jacket with a matching T-shirt and accessories, while Mahvash wore a white top paired with grey pants.

Their chemistry has sparked curiosity among netizens, with many questioning whether Mahvash is Chahal’s new girlfriend.

Reacting to their viral photos, one X user wrote, ''Chahal with his new GF?? RJ Mahvash #INDvsNZ.''

Another wrote, ''Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with a mystery girl at the IND vs NZ final! 🤔🔥 Who is she?'

Celebrating India's win, Mahvash has shared a few photos and videos of her from the stadium. Sharing the clip, Mahvash wrote, ''Kaha tha na jita ke aungi😝😍 I am good luck for team India ! 🧿😂😂.''

Mahvash slams dating rumours

This is not the first time that Mahvash and Chahal have garnered the limelight. Earlier, when the dating rumours circulated, she directly addressed and dismissed them, calling them baseless.

Rumours about their relationship first surfaced when the two were seen together during an earlier outing.

In response, Mahvash issued a statement saying, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless are these rumours. If you get SEEN with an opposite gender, so you are dating that person? I am sorry what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

She added, "I have been patient since 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times."

Who is RJ Mahvash?

With a massive following of 1.6 million on Instagram, Mahvash is a popular radio jockey, actor, and film producer. She is also known for her short videos on fashion, travel, and fitness.