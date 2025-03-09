The entire country is currently glued to their screens, watching the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final. Apart from the match, if there's anything that has caught netizens' attention, it's Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli.

Right from the start of the match, several moments featuring Anushka and Virat have gone viral, with netizens going gaga over them.

Among the many clips, one video that has sparked the most discussion is Sharma's reaction when Kohli got out after scoring just a single run in the final match.

The actress, who was present in the stands and continuously cheering, was left in shock. In the viral picture, the PK actress looked visibly disappointed after Kohli got out.

Sharing a picture of the actress, an X user wrote, "Anushka Sharma went down in disappointment too.''

The reaction of New Zealand players and Indian fans after Virat Kohli wicket.



- Anushka Sharma went down in disappointment too.



#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IFZAcyE3mN — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, Sharma was seen in the stands, cheering for her husband. In another viral clip, she was spotted waving at Kohli, who waved back in response.

For the final match, Anushka opted for a smart denim look, wearing an oversized denim shirt paired with pearl-embellished denim pants.

Througout the champions trophy, Anushka was their in the stands to support her husband. Several adorable moments of the couple have gone viral across the internet.