/Celebrity MasterChef Tamil: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns host for new culinary show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been enjoying a busy phase professionally, with her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram marking a strong comeback on the big screen this year. While handling per pregnancy, the actress is now adding another interesting role to her showbiz career, this time as the host of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to turn host of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into an unfamiliar space with Celebrity MasterChef Tamil as she takes on hosting duties for the upcoming culinary reality show.

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The makers announced Samantha as the host through a promotional video shared on Saturday. The show will bring some of Tamil entertainment's recognisable personalities into the kitchen, where they will face a series of culinary challenges and compete to impress both the judges and viewers.

Along with the clip, the caption read, "The ultimate culinary face-off begins here, with @samantharuthprabhuoffl leading the way. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is coming soon on Sony and Sony LIV." Netizens took to social media to wish her best for venturing into a new career, and one user wrote, "The queens's show begins." Another user wrote, "I will watch the show only if ur the judge." “@samantharuthprabhuoffl everybody move away the REAL QUEEN arrived now,” wrote the third user.

Speaking about the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I’m incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don’t usually get to see. What I’m most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you’d expect! I wish I could tell you who’s cooking, but where’s the fun in that? I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’re cooking up with Sony Vizha.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

Samantha is currently working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recently released film Maa Inti Bangaaram has been creating buzz ever since it was released in theatres. The Telugu-action family drama is being praised for its female-led storytelling, alongside the performance of the cast, particularly her action scenes. Writer Raj Nidimoru has confirmed that the sequel of the film is in the works.