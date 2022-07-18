'Case Toh Banta Hai' trailer promises high-on-energy courtroom comedy chat show

Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma are all set to take you on a laughter ride with their upcoming courtroom comedy chat show 'Case Toh Banta Hai', which also features social media influencer Kusha Kapila. On July 29, it is going to premiere on Amazon miniTV, which is available on the Amazon shopping app.

Last Thursday, the streaming platform announced the show across social media platforms. And, today on Monday, they have dropped a trailer of the chat show too.

As per the 3-minute-long clip, Kusha Kapila will be seen as the judge while Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma will act as the lawyers. And, several guests such as Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Badshah among others will grace the show.

The early reports suggest that the show is a combination of light-hearted roast, talk show and sketches. And, by the looks of the trailer, we can certainly say that the chat show will be a laughter riot.

According to the show's synopsis, 'Case Toh Banta Hai' is India’s first court of comedy, where celebrities will face the most bizarre and hilarious allegations.

The fate of these guest celebs will be decided by a judge, whose final word will prevail.