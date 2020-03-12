Cannes Film Festival may get cancelled if COVID-19 situation doesn't improve

The prestigious Cannes film festival may get cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. The event takes place every year in May and while there are a few months left to the festival, speculations are rife that the outbreak might affect the festival.

No official announcement has been by the authorities about the cancellation of the festival so far.

In pics: From movie shoots to award shows, events that have got affected due to coronavirus

In an interview with a French publication, President of the festival Pierre Lescure admitted that it might get cancelled this year. “We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel," Lescure was quoted as saying.



The film festival is supposed to start from May 12, 2020, and will end on 23 May. So far the organizers have been proceeding as planned and will announce their lineup on April 16.

Before this, on Wednesday, a leading European festival, 'Series Mania', got cancelled because of the virus epidemic. The festival was scheduled to begin on March 20.



France is the second-most affected country in Europe after Italy, and till now 1,784 cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed.