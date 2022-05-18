Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hedge, Tamanaah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan's soulful tune  

Indian celebrities are leaving no chance to spread the colours of desi culture at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, Indian Union Minister for Information &Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur and Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan`s 'Ghoomar'. Mr Thakur and Padukone inaugurated India Pavilion at the French Riviera.

During the inaugural event, Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, broke into a beautiful song at everyone's request and Deepika, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela were seen dancing in unison.

The entire event became more captivating when all the ladies came together and started showing off their Indian moves to Mame Khan`s soulful melody.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: India's food diversity on full display at Anurag Thakur's formal dinner for Indian contingent

In a video shared by ANI, Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja, and Urvashi looked completely smitten by Mame Khan`s voice. A tweet by ANI said, "Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings."

Take a look:-

#WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022 ×

Another video of this jubilant inauguration was shared by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on his Twitter handle.

Sh Mame Khan, folk artist and music composer enthralled the audiences at the inauguration of India 🇮🇳 Pavilion with an impromptu song.



Check this out 😎#IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/3nPBOxDbsn — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 18, 2022 ×

This year India is at the centre of glory at the Cannes as it has been chosen `Country of Honour`at Marche du Cinema. A delegation of celebrities including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Mame Khan and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia among others are representing India’s content prowess at the international stage.

Also Read: Huge honour, not something our country has seen often, says Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural event of the India Pavilion, Deepika expressed immense pride in representing India at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival as one of the jury members and how Indian cinema has come a long way. "We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just sort of need that conviction and I truly believe there will come a day when India won`t be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India," the actress said.

Indian Union minister Anurag Thakur speaking at the event said India wants to become the global content hub of the world and invited the world to the International film Festival of India. "We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India the destination of the world for filmmaking, film production & post-production. I extend an open invitation to all to be part of IFFI Goa 2022,” he said.

(With agency inputs)