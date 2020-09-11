Caitlyn Jenner was not aware of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ending

No one told Caitlyn Jenner that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is ending, the star who made several appearances in the show revealed that she was never made aware of the show's ending.



In an interview, with the news agency, Jenner said, "I heard it on the news," she admitted. "Nobody called me, I heard it through the media," Jenner continued. "Was I surprised? No. But that show is probably the greatest reality show in history."

''The girls and Kris have done an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long, but everybody's in a different place now and I think it's time to move on. Nothing lasts forever. By talking further, she added, ''I don't know the inner workings of all of the family, you'd have to ask them, but I know that all of the kids have moved into their areas.''

Caitlyn was one of the regular cast members on the show until her divorce from Kris Jenner and her transition in 2015.



Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner family posted a statement on their social accounts, announcing that their reality show would be ending after its 20th season next year. ''It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'," the lengthy note reads.