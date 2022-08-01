BTS tease fans with glimpses of 'Bad Decisions' featuring Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco

Out of literally nowhere popular K-pop boy band, BTS surprised the ARMY with a teaser of their upcoming collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. In the short 15-second clip, the Korean singers can be seen recording the track in the studio. Meanwhile, a video of Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg recording their parts of the song 'Bad Decisions' have gone viral on TikTok.

ARMY had been eagerly waiting for this collab. It had been in the news ever since its first announcement.

The rumours of their collaboration had been rife since a few weeks. However, Blanco confirmed the news by sharing a tweet on 20th July, which read, "it’s all happening… (sic)". Check it out below.

The short teaser gives glimpses of behind-the-scene moments of the recording session. You can also listen to a small part of the peppy track in the video.

Back in March, Snoop had also confirmed his collab with the boy band in an interview with AV Club. He had said, "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together."

Check out the viral teaser video of 'Bad Decisions':

Also read: Justin Bieber performs on stage for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The song will be out on August 5 along with a music video.