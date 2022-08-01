Justin Bieber performs on stage for the first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage. Two months after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Bieber performed in Italy at the Lucca Summer Festival. This was his first performance since his diagnosis. Beiber suffered partial facial paralysis when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.



Bieber appeared on stage on Sunday night and gave an electrifying performance for his Italian fans who tweeted multiple clips of the singer dancing shirtless to his hits.

Seems like the 28-year-old singer is on the mend as his tour website has updated stops to include concerts in Europe before heading to South America in September.



Beiber has two shows in South Africa lined up next and then he will be performing in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in the coming months as a part of his 'Justice World Tour'. In June, the singer had to cancel shows owing to his illness.

Bieber revealed on Instagram last month he`s struggled with movements on the right side of his face, including blinking his eye, moving his nostril, or simply smiling from the right side of his mouth. He admitted that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and would be taking some time off to assess his medical needs."For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I`m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn`t the case, but obviously, my body is telling me that I`ve got to slow down," he said in a video shared shortly after the diagnosis was revealed.

