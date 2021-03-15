BTS snubbed at Grammys 2021; Army calls it 'Scammys' on Twitter

BTS fans started a hashtag called 'Scammys' on Sunday night after the K-pop band lost out the Grammy award in the best pop duo/group performance. The award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for the song 'Rain on Me'. The two singers became the first women to win the category.



The ARMY though, as BTS fans like to call themselves, were left fuming as they felt BTS deserved to win the award. Soon enough, 'Scammys' started trending on Twitter with many calling out the award ceremony for overlooking BTS hit 'Dynamite'.

“Rain on me? Really? I’d rather drown. Anyway, get Dynamite to 1B!! #scammys,” one BTS fan wrote. “Bts doesn’t need the grammys but the grammys need bts #scammys," wrote another one.

I should've have seen it coming #Scammys2021 #scammys I got my whole ass excited just to BTS getting scammed by the Grammys, but congrats to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to best pop Duo/Group!

The K-pop band though put up an enthralling performance of their hit English single 'Dynamite'.



The K-Pop band really put the charm and talent that has amassed them millions of fans worldwide.



The boy band comprises of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.



They were nominated for the very first time this year at the Grammys, in the best pop duo/group performance category.



Previously, in a statement, BTS had told the official Grammys website of their high-energy single, "The inspiration for it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do. As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song."

This was the third time that BTS appeared at the Grammys. Back in 2019, the group presented an award at the event, marking their first stateside award show ever. Despite being shut out of all categories at the event the following year, BTS returned to the Grammys, to make a special appearance during a performance of Lil Nas X`s `Old Town Road (Remix)`.



The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.