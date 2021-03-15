Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' wins Album Of The Year

Taylor Swift's surprise pandemic album 'Folklore' created magic at the 2021 Grammys Awards as it picked up the top prize- Album Of The Year- on Sunday night.

Swift's win is historical as she became the fourth artist - and the first female artist- to have won the award three times. Swift has won previously the coveted award twice- for 'Fearless' in 2010 and '1989' in 2016.



Before Swift, stalwarts like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon have achieved this feat. Wonder hit the milestone with his wins for 'Innervision' (1974), 'Fulfillingness’ First Finale' (1975) and 'Songs in the Key of Life' (1977).



Sinatra won for 'Come Dance With Me!' (1960), 'September of My Years' (1966) and 'A Man and His Music' (1967). Meanwhile, Simon is also a three-timer for 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' (1971, as part of Simon and Garfunkel), 'Still Crazy After All These Years' (1976) and 'Graceland' (1987).

On Sunday night, Swift also performed a medley of songs from her award-winning album 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'.



She bought her `Folklore` collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner with her for the first on-stage performance they`ve done together.

Swift kicked off the performance with `Cardigan`, while laying on a grassy ground and singing up to the audience. The camera then panned out and revealed an environment very in line with the album `Folklore`, a dreamy forest, with Swift on the roof of a cabin.



Inside that cabin were here collaborators Antonoff and Dessner, ready to launch into `August`, with the songstress strumming on the guitar along with them. They ended their performance with `Willow`, the opening track of her `Evermore` album.



This is Swift's first appearance at the Grammys since 2016. She has won 10 Grammys in the past and whopping 41 nominations.



The singer had six nominations this year at the Grammys and 'Folklore' was widely considered as the top contender of the album of the year trophy.



Other winners of the night included Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish.

