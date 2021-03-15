Grammy Awards 2021: K-Pop band BTS lose to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

The ARMY may have been excited about BTS earning its first nomination at the Grammys this year but K-pop band ultimately lost out Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande on Sunday night.



BTS lost in the best pop duo or group performance against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single 'Rain on Me'.



The seven-member band is set to perform from South Korea later on Sunday`s telecast, were hoping to be the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy after a breakthrough year in the United States for the genre.



The event was virtual and had Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as part of the opening act. Both the artists performed from their respective homes, in empty rooms with just a few musicians for company.



The awards were announced online ahead of the main Grammys telecast on CBS television, which is expected to be a hybrid ceremony of live and pre-recorded performances but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, without the usual arena audience of thousands of musicians and industry executives.

Beyonce, the most nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 career nods, went into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, mostly from music that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.



The Pop Diva, though, will not be performing at the ceremony which will have performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Eilish, Harry Styles, Latin star Bad Bunny, and Black country singer Mickey Guyton.



An unusually diverse line-up of contenders for the top prize - album of the year - means it could be anyone`s night.



"The nominations were so surprising - The Weeknd not getting nominated - it`s a very strange year to try to predict," said Melinda Newman, Billboard`s executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville.



"I think it`s going to be a year where no-one makes a clean sweep," she added.



The winners are chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. Talk show host Trevor Noah will host the telecast.



Swift and British pop singer Dua Lipa got six nominations apiece, along with rapper Roddy Ricch. Lipa, and her album "Future Nostalgia," may have the edge as the only one of the trio to get nods in all three of the big races - album, record, and song of the year.

