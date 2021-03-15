Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish wins for James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die'

The 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' may have not released in theatres due to the pandemic, but its theme song fetched singer-songwriter Billie Eilish a Grammy on Sunday night.



Eilish won the visual media trophy ahead of the film anticipated October 8 release - which reports state- is a rare occurrence in Grammys.



The film's release date has changed multiple times since last year owing to the pandemic.



The 25th instalment in the iconic spy franchise, starring Daniel Craig in the titular role and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was pushed back to the fall from April 2 in late January. Eilish had released 'No Time to Die' on February 13 before the fall delay.



The track debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is the youngest artist to ever write and record a theme song for the iconic 007 franchise. At the 2020 Grammys, Eilish became the youngest artist to sweep the big four general field categories.



Eilish is also nominated in the coveted best record and best song of the year categories for 'Everything I Wanted'. The song is also nominated for best pop solo performance.



The singer opened the 63rd annual show which is largely a virtual event this year and announced the winners hours before the event was televisied. The singer accepted the award during the pre-show on Sunday with her co-winner, brother Finneas O`Connell, who co-wrote `No Time to Die`.



She beat out Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and Brandi Carlile. Elsewhere in the film categories handed out during the pre-show, `Joker` won best score soundtrack for visual media and `JoJo Rabbit` won best compilation soundtrack for visual media.



Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish won best comedy album for `Black Mitzvah` and Diablo Cody`s `Jagged Little Pill` won for best musical theatre album. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.



Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year`s Grammys.

