BTS members RM and V begin their mandatory military service; Jimin and Jung Kook set to follow suit

Global K-pop sensation BTS' two members RM and V have commenced their mandatory military duties, according to the band's management agency. Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist in the military the following day.

Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already well into their conscription period, each fulfilling unique roles within the military. Jin and J-Hope are serving in the army, while Suga has chosen the path of a social service agent, an alternative form of military service. Despite the separation imposed by their military obligations, the seven members plan to reunite as a group in 2025.

According to HYBE, the management company overseeing BTS, RM and V arrived at an army boot camp in the central city of Nonsan to initiate their 18-month compulsory service. Jimin and Jung Kook are expected to report to the army together, though this has not been officially confirmed.

"I’ve been so happy to have been a part of BTS for the past 10 years … Eighteen months can feel both long and short at the same time, and I’m sure this period will be a strange and new time of inspiration and learning for all of us," expressed RM in a statement posted on his Instagram account. "See you in the future. I love you a lot."

The military journey for RM and V will commence with five weeks of combat training before they are assigned specific units and duties. The Military Manpower Administration has emphasised that the BTS members will undergo the same rigorous process as other South Korean males conscripted for service.

Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men are obligated to serve 18-21 months in the military. Notably, exemptions are granted for athletes and classical artists who excel in certain international competitions tied to national prestige, a privilege not extended to K-pop singers.

A public debate ensued last year over whether BTS members should be exempted due to their artistic achievements. However, in October 2022, their management company settled the matter, announcing that all seven members plan to fulfil their military duties. In December, Jin became the first BTS member to enter the army after withdrawing his request to delay conscription.