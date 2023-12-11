Post split from Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello makes red carpet debut with GF Caitlin O'Connor

Joe Manganiello, who filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage in July, has decided to make things official with his new ladylove and actor Caitlin O’Connor. The True Blood star was spotted on the red carpet at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City on Saturday evening. He was joined by none other than his new love interest Caitlin. The duo were seen happily posing on the red carpet and smiling for the paps.

While Joe was seen donning a black suit, black tie and a blue shirt, Caitlin opted for an emerald green gown that had a corseted bodice and a high slit. The actress paired her gorgeous dress with a pair of diamond-embedded stilettos and stunning earrings.

According to reports, the two started dating each other in September. They reportedly met at an unofficial after-party of Winning Time, which starred Caitlin as Dyan Cannon.

While announcing the separation in July, Joe and Sofía released a joint statement that read, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia and Joe took their wedding vows in Palm Beach, Florida in 2015. The two celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last year.