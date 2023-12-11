Sia opens up about body image struggles; talks about undergoing liposuction

Renowned singer Sia, 47, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to share details about her latest liposuction procedure. Highlighting the importance of transparency, Sia revealed that she had to undergo the procedure due to the effects of some medication that caused significant weight gain.

"Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise," Sia wrote in her post, expressing gratitude for having the resources to modify her appearance but emphasised that her future look should not be attributed solely to diet and exercise.

Sia further explained, "I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don't contribute to the system that tells us we aren't enough. I am insecure like most people, and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I've made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues."

The artist, known for her candour, did not disclose the specific area where the liposuction was performed but underscored her commitment to honesty in discussing her personal journey.

In a plea for support from her fans, Sia concluded the post with a request for prayers and encouragement, stating, "Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!"

Check it out below!

Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again (🤪)that… — sia (@Sia) December 10, 2023

Back in 2021,during an interview with physician and author Gabor Maté, Sia revealed that her insecurities pushed her to get liposuction. "I’ve had liposuction twice on my chin thinking I had a double chin and it turned out to be muscles that I use to sing," Sia said at the time.

"I was so insecure," she said, revealing that she had a botched liposuction procedure on her stomach. "I did that to myself because I was so insecure and finally, I’m stopping doing any of that."

In October, she disclosed having a lot of work done on her face during the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards, crediting plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei for a transformative face lift.