BTS’ Jungkook has removed his iconic eyebrow piercing!

K-pop band BTS is on rest and amid this with ample free time, Jungkook has undergone a major look change leaving all his fans heartbroken!



The lead vocalist of BTA said goodbye to his iconic eyebrow piercing. Taking to Instagram, the band’s lead vocalist shared a video where he is humming.

In the video, he shocked everyone as he lowered his mask and removed his bangs to reveal that his iconic piercing was finally gone.



Jungkook debuted his piercing, which had formed a significant part of his look when the K-pop group was promoting its song 'Butter.'

WAIT WHAAAT ?? JUNGKOOK REMOVED HIS EYEBROWS PIERCING ??? 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/aAFu25m4jK — BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) February 26, 2022 ×

As soon Army noticed the major change, they were quick to react on the same. A fan wrote, “jungkook’s eyebrow piercing, you will be missed.” “Jungkook removed his eyebrow piercing, how can I live life now?” wrote another.

Another asked, “I need it back for my sanity.”

In loving memory of Jungkook's Eyebrow Piercing. — Spring Day (@I_Am_Spring_Day) February 26, 2022 ×

Evryone crying over how jungkook took off his eye brow piercing watch him coming back with a belly piercing for Seoul concert — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) February 26, 2022 ×

Last year, after much talk about his eyebrow piercing with many fans calling it fake, he himself confirmed during a livestream in July 2021 that his piercing is real and that he had it done because stickers were difficult to handle.



Meanwhile, good news for BTS as the K pop band continues to make and break records worldwide. This time, their song ‘Dynamite’ that was released on August 21, 2020 has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube – a huge feat. It took the song just over one year and six months to achieve this feat.



Dynamite has now become the fastest K pop group music video ever to hit this mark. It has broken BLACKPINK’s previous record. Their song ‘DDU DU DDU DU’ achieved this.