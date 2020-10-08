BTS at it again! 'Dynamite' music video breaks another record

BTS has done it again with their single ‘Dynamite’ that debuted at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and remained in the top spot for two non-consecutive weeks. Now, the hit song on number 2 position, right behind Travis Scott ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.'s Franchise.

As for the new record, ‘Dynamite’ music video has broken several YouTube records. While the BTS song holds the record for the most-viewed video in the first 24 hours of release, it also crossed 450 million views on YouTube.

According to Soompi, Dynamite music video is now the fastest music video by a Korean act to achieve this milestone in these less number of days. The record was previously held by BLACKPINK's How You Like That MV which crossed 450 million views in 57 days and seven hours.

For BTS fans, there is an online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ONE to look forward to. They also have another album planned to drop on November 20.

