Bryan Adams dealing with 'symptomatic' COVID-19 after testing positive in Italy

After we told you earlier that rocker Bryan Adams was dealing with COVID post being diagnosed positive with the virus, there’s a new update on his health from Milan, Italy. Currently in Milan getting treated in a hospital for COVID-19, Bryan Adams has tested positive for the second time in less than a month.

Prior to this, he tested COVID-19 positive on October 30 owing to which he had to pull out from his scheduled live performance at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Revealing his current status, Bryan Adams wrote on Instagram: “I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now. I’m stuck in my room here in Milan.”

He had earlier written,“Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. The shot I’m being given is anti thrombosis, it’s precautionary until I test negative.”

Bryan was in Italy for a promotional appearance in support for Pirelli’s 2022 calendar he shot as a photographer. For the calendar, he had shot several fellow musicians like Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis, and Saweetie.