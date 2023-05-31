ugc_banner

Bruce Springsteen tumbles on stage mid performance during live concert, video goes viral

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: May 31, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Videos of the incident shared on social media show Bruce Springsteen tumbling and falling flat on his back as his bandmates rushed to help him.

Rockstar Bruce Springsteen took a fall during his recent concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The 73-year-old musician slipped while climbing the stairs to the during his performance at Johan Cruyff Arena over the weekend.

Videos of the incident shared on social media show Bruce Springsteen tumbling and falling flat on his back as his bandmates rushed to help him.  He was about to perform his 2020 hit track Ghosts when the incident occurred. 

Watch the video here: 

Fortunately, the singer did not sustain any injuries as he got back to his feet quickly and said, "Goodnight everybody!" to the crown. 

The singer was back in action on Tuesday as he performed in a packed theatre at Edinburgh. Photos and videos shared by fans on social media indicate that the rocker gave an electrifying performance on Tuesday night. 

The American rockstar and his band- E Street- are currently touring Europe. The 2023 worldwide tour started in America in February this year and launched its European leg in April. The band is expected to return to the US in August before wrapping up the tour finally in December. 

Topics