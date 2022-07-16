Broadway star Beanie Feldstein will miss more ‘Funny Girl’ shows after tonsillitis diagnosis

Actor Beanie Feldstein will be missing a few more shows of Broadway's ‘Funny Girl’ this weekend as she has been diagnosed with tonsillitis. The actress on Friday took to her Instagram account and shared that she has contracted tonsillitis and is not permitted to perform through the weekend, Variety reported.

Feldstein’s journey as Fanny Brice will soon come to an end on July 31.

"Hey everybody I’m just uh, just checking in. What have I missed? What's been going on?" Feldstein said cheekily at the beginning of the video, with reference to the latest update of her exit from the show early, with Lea Michele slated to take over her position as Fanny Brice.

"I’ll start. I just got back from the ears, nose and throat doctor, who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious and she cannot allow me to go back on the stage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore," she added.

The 29-year-old continued, saying, "The last thing I would want on this earth would be to get the people that I love sick and I'm just not allowed to go on stage through the weekend. I cannot wait to do my last two weeks and you just, you gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean."

Also Read: Beanie Feldstein announces September exit from ‘Funny Girl’ broadway

Initially, the Golden Globe nominee was supposed to depart from ‘Funny Girl’ in September, but last Sunday, Feldstein announced that she would be leaving the show two months earlier due to the production’s decision to "take the show in a different direction."

The new direction taken by the production was basically hiring the ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele, who will lead the show in the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway’s revival of ‘Funny Girl' starting September 6.

Also Read: Box office: Chris Hemsworth 'Thor: Love & Thunder' mints Rs 400 crore worldwide