Beanie Feldstein announces September exit from ‘Funny Girl’ broadway

Beanie Feldstein announced on Sunday that she is quitting her 'Funny Girl' role on ‘Broadway’ at the end of July, which is two months earlier than her original departure date. The 29-year-old actress attributed her early exit from the show to a decision taken by the production to take the show in a different direction.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Feldstein said, "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

Have a look at Beanie Feldstein post here:-

Without delving into details, Feldstein further thanked the cast and crew of ‘Broadway’ and wished them prosperity.

In addition to Feldstein's intended departure, the revised casting for September also included Jane Lynch's anticipated departure. It is still unknown whether Lynch's timeframe for ‘Funny Girl’ has been changed or cut in the same way as Feldstein's has. ‘Funny Girl’ spokesperson has not made any comment on the matter yet.

A revival of the 1960s Barbra Streisand musical, ‘Funny Girl,’ premiered in late April and received mixed reviews. Feldstein and co-star Jane Lynch, who were expected to stay on the show till the end of the year, announced last month that they would leave on September 25.

Amid rumours that ‘Glee’ alum Lea Michele may take on the legendary role of Fanny Brice, the show's makers teased a casting announcement for Monday. Michele had longed to play the lead in ‘Funny Girl’.

Feldstein is best known for her leading roles in ‘Booksmart,' 'Lady Bird,’ and Ryan Murphy's ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ in which she played Monica Lewinsky. She made her Broadway debut in 2017 in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ as Minnie Fay.