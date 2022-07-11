'The Gray Man' directors Anthony and Joe Russo to come to India for a fan event

With just a few days left for Netflix to release its big actioner of the season 'The Gray Man', the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the release a special one. Russon brothers, the director duo behind 'The Grey Man' will soon be joining Dhanush on an India tour to promote their film.



Anthony and Joe Russo are known for some of the biggest and most successful films of all time including 'The Avengers' series and their latest film 'The Gray Man' stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas with Dhanush. Owing to the popularity of the director duo as well as Dhanush in the country, makers have planned a unique fan event where a select few would be shown the film days before the official release. They will also get to interact with the Russo Brothers and Dhanush. The event will take place in Mumbai.



In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”



Talking about his experience on 'The Gray Man', Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

Based on the book 'The Gray Man' by Mark Greaney, the film focuses on CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.



Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. 'The Gray Man' will release on Netflix on July 22.