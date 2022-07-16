Box office: Chris Hemsworth 'Thor: Love & Thunder' mints Rs 400 crore worldwide

Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love & Thunder' might have failed to impress the critics, but the film has won the hearts of millions of fans. The fourth standalone movie of 'Thor' has been raking in marvellous numbers from day one of its releases. The film which opened up with $29 million at the domestic box office has been raking in big moolah.



And within a week of its release, the film has surpassed the whooping number of $400 worldwide. Looking at the domestic run, Taika Waiti's film, made on a huge $250 million budget has reportedly surpassed $187 million in the domestic market as well.



The superhero film, which also marks the comeback of Natalie Portman as the god of thunder's love interest Jane Foster was predicted to rake in & $155 million in the first week in the domestic market.

Talking about India, the film is giving tough competition to the domestic releases including 'JugJugg Jiyo' and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and emerged as the first choice of moviegoers.



The film has so far reached around Rs 70 cr and will soon cross the 100 crore mark at the box office.



As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, ''ThorLoveAndThunder has an excellent [extended] Weekend 1... Day 3 and 4 were back to Day 1 levels... Fifth biggest *opening weekend* [#Hollywood films]... Thu 18.20 cr, Fri 11.40 cr, Sat 16.80 cr, Sun 18.40 cr. Total: ₹ 64.80 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions.''

Hemsworth's film might be the biggest and most-awaited film of the year and for Marvel fans too, but still, the film is not able to sweep the box office like other marvel films did in the past two years including the most recent release - 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The film also stands at the eight position when it comes to the highest-grossing films of the year 2022 so far.