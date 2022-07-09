'Thor Love and Thunder' is one of MCU's worst movies. Here are the others

The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is finally here. And to nobody's surprise, this Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer has won the global box office. It is predicted to make a staggering $300 million over its opening weekend worldwide. Directed by Taika Waititi, ' Love and Thunder' is the 29th movie in MCU and pits two Thors (Portman's Jane Foster also becomes Thor in the movie, calling herself Mighty Thor) against Christian Bale's menacing supervillain Gorr the God Butcher, who as the name describes is killing off gods across the realms. Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

However, 'Love and Thunder' has not impressed critics overmuch. It has received only a 68 per score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, it is one of MCU's worst-reviewed movies until now. Critics have taken exception to the script, preference of humour over sincerity, limited screentimes of major characters like Valkyrie and Gorr, and so on.

Here are the worst-reviewed MCU movies apart from 'Love and Thunder'