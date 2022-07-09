'Thor Love and Thunder' is one of MCU's worst movies. Here are the others

Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:33 PM(IST)

The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is finally here. And to nobody's surprise, this Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer has won the global box office. It is predicted to make a staggering $300 million over its opening weekend worldwide. Directed by Taika Waititi, ' Love and Thunder' is the 29th movie in MCU and pits two Thors (Portman's Jane Foster also becomes Thor in the movie, calling herself Mighty Thor) against Christian Bale's menacing supervillain Gorr the God Butcher, who as the name describes is killing off gods across the realms. Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

However, 'Love and Thunder' has not impressed critics overmuch. It has received only a 68 per score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, it is one of MCU's worst-reviewed movies until now. Critics have taken exception to the script, preference of humour over sincerity, limited screentimes of major characters like Valkyrie and Gorr, and so on.

Here are the worst-reviewed MCU movies apart from 'Love and Thunder'

'Eternals'

Oscar-winner Cloe Zhao's 'Eternals' promised a journey through time and introduce cosmic superheroes who have been with humans since the beginning of time, tasked by their Celestial overlord Arishem to wait for his next orders. It had a huge ensemble cast with names like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. But apart from some stunning imagery the film was a mess that suffered with uneven editing, pacing and thinly sketched characters. It is the only MCU movie to be "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 47 per cent. 
 

'Thor: The Dark World'

The second iteration in 'Thor' franchise was directed by Alan Taylor, who won praise for penning several episodes of one of the best TV dramas ever, 'The Sopranos'. But this Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman suffered from an existential crisis, in that it was not very different from the first film. Once again, an ancient enemy from Asgard's history launched an attack on the realm, leaving Thor to band together with his warrior allies. Again. 'The Dark World' scored 66 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
 

'The Incredible Hulk'

Only the second entry in the MCU after 'Iron Man', this Edward Norton film brought the Green Goliath into MCU. The film has several issues like okay script, uninteresting characters (including the villain), but the bad quality CGI took the cake. It is hard to associate Marvel Studios with bad CGI, but in the early days, it could be terrible. 'The Incredible Hulk' scored 67 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
 

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer brought the Master of Mystic Arts in the fray with Elizabeth Olsen's now overpowered Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch as she endangers the entire multiverse just so she could get to her own children, who she created out of thin air. The film was directed by Sam Raimi, who brought his horror sensibilities to the movie, and the film was certainly not bad at all, but was certainly unexceptional. It scored 74 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
 

