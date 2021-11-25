Broadway actor James D Beeks arrested in connection with Capitol Hill siege

Broadway actor James D. Beeks got arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges of Capitol Hill siege. The Capitol Hill attack took place on January 6 and rocked the world. He has been charged by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstruction of Congress and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.

James D Beeks is known for roles in Broadway -- Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe. He most recently starred as Judas in a major touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar. He performs under the stage name James T. Justis. Also read: Beatles film 'Midas Man' first look out: These actors play the band members

Meanwhile, according to court documents cited by the US Attorney’s Office, James D. Beeks and other members and “affiliates” of the Oath Keepers “marched in ‘stack’ formation into the Capitol grounds and then up the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside of the Rotunda doors.”

“Beeks was part of a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement,” the Office said in a statement. “At 2:38 pm., the doors were breached, and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group split up. Half of them, including Beeks, tried to push their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate chamber. Law enforcement forcibly repelled their advance. Beeks and others with him regrouped in the Rotunda and then left the building at approximately 3:04 p.m.”