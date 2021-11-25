Beatles film 'Midas Man' first look out: These actors are playing the band members

The Beatles film ‘Midas Man’ unveiled its first look. Actors playing the four band members are -- Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson will be Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge is George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr.

Meanwhile, Adam Lawrence has joined the cast as Pete Best and, as we revealed earlier this week, Jay Leno has joined as Ed Sullivan. Also read: Beatles documentary: Director gets permission from Disney to include swear words

The film is on The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein as he tells the story of the iconic group. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit) plays the lead role of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, Emily Watson is Epstein’s mother Malka “Queenie” Epstein, Eddie Marsan portrays Brian’s father and successful businessman Harry, Omari Douglas is Lonnie Trimble, Epstein’s ever-trusted confidant, and Rosie Day plays Merseybeat star Cilla Black.

Check out some first-look images of the newcomer actors at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London:

The film, ‘Midas Man’, is currently in production. It will show Brian Epstein’s role in changing the music scenario.

Also read: BTS member RM accepts James Corden's apology over his '15-year-old girls' remark on ARMY

The Beatles are back with a happier ending

Midas Man is being produced by StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films. Twickenham Studios Chairman Sunny Vohra and former Lionsgate UK President Nicola Pearcey are among the exec producers.