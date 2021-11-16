Beatles documentary: Director gets permission from Disney to include swear words

It’s difficult to believe but filmmaker Peter Jackson has convinced Disney to allow swearing to be included in his upcoming documentary ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

This is possibly the first time that Disney channel has agreed to broadcast a project that includes foul language. However, the director argues that it is not used not used “in an aggressive or sexual way”.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is a three-part series that will take the audiences back in time to the iconic band’s intimate recording sessions and performances for their their final 1970 album, ‘Let It Be’.

Talking about his passion project, Peter Jackson told a radio channel, “We've had to have a discussion with Disney about the swearing. The Beatles are scouse boys and they freely swear but not in an aggressive or sexual way. We got Disney to agree to have swearing, which I think is the first time for a Disney channel. That makes them feel modern, too. Obviously people did swear in the 60s but not when they were being filmed.”

The show follows the story of the iconic Liverpool band as they plan their first live show in over two years, using unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored.

The film charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The Beatles: Get Back also features other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The Beatles are back with a happier ending