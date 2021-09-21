Britney Spears returns to Instagram after six days of break

Days after quitting Instagram, pop star Britney Spears is back on the photo-sharing app. The singer reactivated her Instagram on Monday and admitted she couldn't 'stay away from the gram for too long.



Britney had deactivated her account days after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.



Sharing series of photos, Britney revealed sha had gone on a brief trip with Asghari to celebrate their engagement.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my...holy s--t...FIANCÉ...I still can`t believe it!!!! I couldn`t stay away from the gram too long so I`m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!!!" the singer wrote in the caption.

The 'Toxic' singer's new post comes six days after fans noticed that her Instagram account was nowhere to be found.



Spears later hopped on Twitter to let fans know that her missing account was intentional.



"Don't worry folks? just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!" Spears wrote on her Twitter account, which remained active during her Instagram hiatus. "I'll be back soon."



Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on September 12 via Instagram. Spears showed off her engagement ring and kissed Asghari in a post to her account.

