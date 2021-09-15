Britney Spears quits Instagram days after announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari

Days after she announced her engagement on Instagram, singer Britney Spears has decided to delete the photo-sharing app.



"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!" the 39-year-old singer tweeted on Tuesday. "I’ll be back soon."

Spears got engaged to beau Sam Asghari and had shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Sunday.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart revealed in a statement that "it was her decision" to step away from the social media platform.



A source close to the singer told an entertainment portal that Spears is "happy and in a great place". "Silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message," added the source.



The singer has in the recent past shared an article titled 'Infusing Education with Heart' that discusses the importance of teaching children with the heart in mind. Spears, who has been under conservatorship for the last 13 years, has appealed to live a life on her own terms.



She has accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse," as well.



Just last week, Jamie filed a petition to end the pop star's conservatorship, a move that has stunned her fans who have been rallying for an end of conservatorship and started the #FreeBritney movement. Jamie has been in control of Spears' finances since 2009 after the singer underwent a series of involuntary holds.