Britney Spears has 'no idea' when she will return to stage again

It has been years since fans saw Britney Spears performing live on stage.



Spears, who is in the midst of her conservatorship battle, recently opened up about her future plans and whether she will take her magical dance moves to the stage again or not.



Spears hopped on Instagram and answered some fans' questions about whether she plans to return to performing. The 38-year-old pop star uploaded a video on Instagram in which she can be heard saying, "OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions,".

After answering questions about her favourite business trip, shoe size and more, the singer continued and said, "The question is, 'Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?'"

"I have no idea," Britney admitted in the video. "I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it." Brit's previously hinted music is not a priority for her right now.



Britney last appeared onstage in late 2018, just months before the singer cancelled her upcoming Domination residency citing a family issue.



As of now, her attorney Samuel D Ingham III said that the star is afraid of her father and refuses to perform as long as he controls her career.