Bre Tiesi's lawyer says her Nick Cannon not paying child support comment are, 'not true'

Bre Tiesi's lawyer is speaking out. After the 32-year-old Selling Sunset star said on the show that Nick Cannon, who is the father of her her 10-month-old son, Legendary Love, doesn't have to pay child support. However, now her lawyer has come forward to address the situation.

In the seventh episode of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, Bre was asked by her co-star Amanza Smith if it's true that someone doesn't have to pay child support after having 10 children.

Replying to this, Bre said, "That's true,"

She added further, "The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.' "

Cannon is the father of 12 children with six separate women

A day later, her lawyer clarified all her remarks. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Neama Rahmani, Tiesi's lawyer, says that's not the case.

"Nick, or any father, is obligated to pay child support under California law regardless of the number of children he has," Rahmani said.

"Courts consider the parents' income, the cost of child care, and the amount of time the child spends with each parent," he continued. "Judges do not cap child support after a certain number of kids."

Cannon and the social media influencer welcomed Legendary Love in June 2022. In addition to Love, he's also the father of twins, Monroe and Moroccan (12), with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. They got married in 2008 and parted ways in 2016.

The famous host is also the father of two sons, Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, and Zion and Zillion, 1, and daughter Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa.