/Where is Ranveer Singh? Dhurandhar star is on dad-duties with Dua, as Deepika Padukone shoots for King

Ranveer Singh may be dominating headlines for his professional highs, but it’s his personal life that’s keeping him busy these days. Close circles have revealed that post the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer is now taking some time out to do play the role of a doting father and a caring husband to the two ‘Ds’ in his life- Deepika and Dua.

A source close to the actor said, “It’s nice to see how supportive Ranveer and Deepika are to each other. While Deepika Padukone has been busy shooting for King South Africa, Ranveer is spending time with his little Dua while mommy is filming, taking care of her. He’s being present and hands-on. Dua has been his lucky charm and the 3 Ds (Deepika, Dua, Dhurandhar) have changed his life. There are still few days of shoot left but after giving Dhurandhars, Ranveer has chosen to be away from the spotlight which is surprising.”

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Ever since the arrival of his daughter Dua, those around Ranveer have noticed a shift not just in priorities, but in perspective. The success of the Dhurandhar franchise, his evolving personal life with Deepika Padukone, and now fatherhood seem to be aligning in a way that feels almost symbolic. Three “Ds”—Deepika, Dua, and Dhurandhar—have become defining pillars of this phase.

Also read: Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance with husband Ranveer Singh after announcing second pregnancy

While Deepika continues to shoot in Cape Town, Ranveer has stepped back from the spotlight to be present at home. Of course, he continues to work but his presence with his wife as they get ready to welcome the second baby shows their strong bond.