/Waheeda Rehman joins Manoj Bajpayee in Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film; Anubhav Sinha reveals how he convinced her

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra are bringing together an impressive ensemble for their upcoming project, which explores a lesser-known 21-day chapter from Mahatma Gandhi’s life. Manoj Bajpayee will portray the iconic leader, while legendary actress Waheeda Rehman has now joined the cast in a key role.

Waheeda Rehman joins the cast

According to Anubhav Sinha, Rehman was initially unsure about returning to the screen, but Sudhir Mishra was determined to have her as part of the film.

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“Waheedaji was rather unsure of coming back to acting in another movie. But Sudhir was very keen on having her as part of the cast,” says Anubhav Sinha.

Mishra reportedly had several conversations with the veteran actress to reassure her about the role. “I promised to feed her the best food in Lucknow,” he says.

Rehman had visited Lucknow a long time ago and was not very familiar with the city. She eventually agreed to be part of the project and is now in Lucknow shooting for the film.

While some reports have suggested that Rehman will portray Putlibai, Mahatma Gandhi’s mother, the makers have clarified that she is playing a different character.

Waheeda Rehman's career

Honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest civilian honour, and a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera (1971), Waheeda Rehman’s career is packed with timeless classics like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Teesri Kasam, and Khamoshi.

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About the upcoming film

The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra and features Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under A Benaras Mediaworks production and presented by NH Studioz.