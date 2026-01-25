/Viral BTS video reveals Ranbir Kapoor never gained weight for Animal | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor's look from 2023 hit Animal has resurfaced online after a behind-the-scenes video from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster went viral, leaving fans stunned with the actor's dramatic transformation in the film. The clip revealed that Kapoor did not actually gain weight, but achieved the heavier look using a silicone fat suit.

Kapoor used a silicone fat suit

In Animal, Kapoor played the role of Ranvijay Singh, and the film showcased different phases of his life. In the sequence where the character is shown staying at home after sustaining severe injuries, viewers had assumed that the actor had physically put on weight, given how natural and convincing his appearance looked on screen.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the newly viral video reveals the technical creation behind the scenes.

Fans reactions

Prosthetic and SFX artists Sunil Morwal and Ankita Debnath, who worked on the film, revealed the secret behind the transformation, with details on the making of Ranbir Kapoor’s fat suit and facial prosthetics. Posting a clip of the actor being fitted with the suit, Sunil wrote, "Transforming into a whole new beast! Ranbir Kapoor rocks the silicone fat body suit in ‘Animal’ - a metamorphosis you won’t believe."

The visuals show the suit being carefully made to match Ranbir’s skin tone and body movement.

Ankita Debnath also shared images revealing that the look included not just added weight, but healing scars and a pale finish on the face to showcase the character’s physical condition.

Shocked by the BTS moments, one fan wrote, "I thought he really put on weight… so realistic." Another said, "When I watched Animal for the first time, I thought he had actually gained weight. Kudos to the whole team." Some fans even compared Kapoor's look to Aamir Khan's physical transformation for Dangal, "Har koi Aamir Khan nahi hota."

Animal went on to become a box-office hit and reportedly earned around ₹900 crore worldwide. Makers have already confirmed a sequel, Animal Park, and it is expected to go on floors in 2027.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor