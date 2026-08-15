/Vikrant Massey opens up about threats after The Sabarmati Report: 'People called that film propaganda'

Actor Vikrant Massey is riding high on the success of his recent show, Musafir Cafe. The Netflix series revolves around love, trauma, and much more. While the actor has been receiving a lot of love for his performance, he recently also spoke about the time he received threats and faced abuse after the release of The Sabarmati Report.

Talking about the social media backlash and criticism, he said it took a toll on his mental and emotional health.

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Vikrant Massey on receiving threats after The Sabarmati Report

Social media is a space many celebrities don’t enjoy. Now, Vikrant has spoken about the toxicity online and the backlash that came with it.

Recalling the backlash has impacted his mental health, he said,“I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used, propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuse. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly.”

The time was extremely difficult for him as it came right after his son was born.

“My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted, and I openly said this in the media. However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards, and it doesn’t matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them,” he further added.

The movie is based on the real incident of the fire in the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Apart from Massey, the film also features Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. With the debate of Hindi and English media, the movie primarily focuses on how the media back then covered the incident, presenting a distorted image to the public.

What was the movie about?