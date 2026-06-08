/Varun Dhawan says he was offered Andhadhun first; reveals Kangana Ranaut was also considered

Andhadhun is one of the most popular thrillers of Bollywood cinema. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, the film was praised by both the audience and critics. But do you know the film's initial casting plan was different? Recently, Varun Dhawan revealed that he was approached for the project, but due to prior commitments, he had to say no.

Varun Dhawan said no to Andhadhun

The actor shared the revelation during Dhawan's appearance on comedian Tanmay Bhatt's YouTube show. When asked about the successful films he regretted missing out on, Dhawan said, "I think a good movie. I think I said no to a good film."

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When Bhatt asked him to identify the film, Varun replied, "Andhadhun. I was filming for something else. So I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana."

This has sparked a conversation online, and fans are discussing the project years later. The actor's disclosure about Kangana Ranaut being part of the original casting plan has also surprised fans.

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About Andhadhun

Released in 2018, the film revolved around a pianist whose life turns upside down after he becomes entangled in a murder mystery. Due to its unpredictable plot twists, dark humour and layered characters, it became a fan-favourite.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Khurrana plays a piano player pretending to be visually impaired. He later earned a National Film Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, the film reportedly earned ₹457 crore worldwide.

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