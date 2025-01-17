Actor Urvashi Rautela's recent comment has sparked a public outrage. The actress has been brutally trolled over her comment on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing attack that took place at the actor's Bandra home.

Advertisment

The actor, who is currently basking in the success of her movie Daaku Maharaaj, faced intense backlash after she flaunted her expensive jewellery when asked about her views on Khan's incident.

Urvashi Rautela issued a public apology

After finding herself in the middle of a controversy, the actress issued a public apology. Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared a statement, saying that she had a ''deep sense of regret.''

Advertisment

Also read: Saif Ali Khan health update: Doctors say he's doing excellent, will be discharged in two to three days

“Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through,” Urvashi's statement reads.





The statement further reads, "Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength."

Advertisment

What did Urvashi say?

The controversy started after Urvashi's unusual comment on Khan's stabbing went viral.

In an interview with ANI, Urvashi was asked to share her thoughts on Khan's stabbing case, when she started flaunting her expensive jewellery gifted by her parents.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan was soaked in blood, reveals auto driver who took the actor to the hospital

Reacting to Saif's stabbing at his Mumbai house, Urvashi said, “I have read recently, that he's (Saif) doing fine. But It is very unfortunate.''

Further, the actress went on to show off her diamond-studded watch and a ring gifted by her father. ''Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, it is a gift. But, we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity" she said.

Is she mentally stable?



She’s the first woman in history to divert a conversation from Saif to her diamond Rolex, mini watch, and Daku Maharaj crossing 100 crore#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/HcfYh8I27O — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) January 17, 2025





The video of Urvashi's reaction to the sensitive subject has been widely shared across the internet, with netizens slamming her.

Flexing is important, someone is attacked that can wait 🫡🫡 #UrvashiRautela

Rolex, diamond ring, and ₹105 crore movie 🤣😂pic.twitter.com/muvoRfOcM9 — Pandiyaa Cinema (@PanIndiaReview) January 17, 2025

One X user wrote, ''Is she mentally stable? She’s the first woman in history to divert a conversation from Saif to her diamond Rolex, mini watch, and Daku Maharaj crossing 100 crore.''

Another X user wrote, ''Flexing is important, someone is attacked that can wait 🫡🫡.''