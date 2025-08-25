/Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer

National Award-winning actress and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer. She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with a shaved head alongside the women who have stood by her during this challenging time.

Tannishtha opens up about her battle

“So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult — to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer,” Tannishtha wrote in her post.

She also shared another photo with fellow actors Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. “I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone,” she wrote.

What is stage 4 oligometastatic cancer?

Stage 4 oligometastatic cancer is a form of metastatic cancer that has spread to different parts of the body but is not yet widespread. Treatment often involves surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy to extend life and, in some cases, achieve remission.

Tannishtha Chatterjee’s career highlights