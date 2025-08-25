/Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer

Actress and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee opened up about her cancer battle, taking to Instagram, she shared that she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. She is best known for her work on films like Shadows of Time, Brick Lane, and Roam Rome Mein.
National Award-winning actress and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer. She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with a shaved head alongside the women who have stood by her during this challenging time.
“So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult — to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer,” Tannishtha wrote in her post.
She also shared another photo with fellow actors Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. “I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone,” she wrote.
Stage 4 oligometastatic cancer is a form of metastatic cancer that has spread to different parts of the body but is not yet widespread. Treatment often involves surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy to extend life and, in some cases, achieve remission.
Tannishtha began her acting career with the 2003 Hindi film Swaraj, but it was her acclaimed performance in the German film Shadows of Time that earned her international recognition, screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival. Over the years, she has appeared in both English and Hindi films and was honoured with the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention for her role in the 2011 film Dekh Indian Circus. In the same year, she made her directorial debut with Roam Rome Mein.
