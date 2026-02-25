/Taapsee Pannu reveals why Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki was a gift: 'Difficult for someone like me'

Taapsee Pannu, who earned praise for her performance in Anubhav Sinha's Dunki, recently opened up about the challenges of getting big commercial projects like Dunki. During an interview, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's starrer was a rare achievement in her career, which the actress considers a reward for years of consistent work in Hindi cinema.

Taapsee Pannu on Dunki

While speaking to SCREEN, Pannu revealed that large-scale commercial films don't come easily to her. "A film like Dunki is difficult to get for someone like me because I’m not some commercial, mainstream, viable heroine," she said.

According to the actor, her body of work in content-driven films brings such opportunities. "I got it because that role probably needed someone like me. That’s what I’ve been told. That’s because I did films like Assi and Gandhari before. This is what has given me my space and identity in the industry. So, this is my reality. Dunki is a gift I get for these 10 years," Pannu added. "I don’t know how long it will take for me to get another one. It’s a struggle because they still have to come to terms with, ‘Oh, we have to show her all glammed up.’"

Pannu on industry perception

She pointed out the irony in how she is perceived today. "I started my career in the South with massy films. I began my Hindi career with David Dhawan. It doesn’t get more commercial and in-your-face than that," she said. "Then I've worked with Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. It's a very crazy choice of directors. I can do this and that. I know what gave me a certain audience. It might be small, but I'm glad I've earned those people's trust. Not every actress has that privilege. So, this is my home ground."

About Dunki