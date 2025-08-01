/Birthday Special: From Naam Shabana to Haseen Dilruba , 7 performances that prove Taapsee Pannu is truly irreplaceable

From courtroom dramas to psychological thrillers and action-packed roles, Taapsee Pannu’s filmography is as diverse as it is daring. She doesn’t follow trends, she sets them. And that’s what makes her truly irreplaceable.
On Taapsee Pannu's birthday, we celebrate the powerhouse that she is. The actress, in her 12 years long film career, has carved a niche for herself with fearless choices, bold scripts and unapologetically real performances. Taapsee brings grit, grace and unmatched intensity to every role she plays. Here's a look at her films that prove there's simply no one like her.
Streaming on: Prime Video, JioHotstar
This was the film that changed everything. As Minal Arora, Taapsee Pannu delivered a performance so raw, it stirred a nationwide conversation on consent. She brought strength and vulnerability to the screen with this thriller courtroom drama.
Streaming on: Prime Video
One of her finest, Thappad proved that Taapsee isn't just a critical darling, she's also a box office force. With subtlety and simmering anger, she played Amrita, whose life is upended by a slap at a party. Taapsee made space for stories that truly matter.
Streaming on: Netflix
Playing a layered character with grey shades opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee held her ground and kept the audience guessing. She portrays the role of a businesswoman who is accused of her lover's murder. It’s rare to see such complex female characters and she nailed it.
Streaming on: Netflix
A spin-off from Baby, this film gave Taapsee her own action saga, something rarely seen in Bollywood. The actress shines as a rookie spy agent in high-octane scenes. She brought both physical prowess and emotional depth, paving the way for female-led action dramas.
Streaming on: Netflix
With this OTT hit, Taapsee became the first Bollywood actress to headline her own streaming franchise. In this romantic mystery, she acts as Rani who becomes the prime suspect in her husband's death. Her portrayal of a passionate, flawed woman is magnetic in this dark, stylish Netflix film.
Streaming on: Netflix
A psychological thriller about a PTSD stricken game designer, Swapna. She has to confront her inner demons to stay alive in the game called life. Taapsee Pannu meticulously portrays a nyctophobic woman in this taut, edgy Ashwin Saravanan directorial.
Streaming on: Prime Video, ZEE5
Taapsee delivers a chilling performance in this legal drama with layered conflicts. Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu) is trapped in a dark controversy and tries to reclaim the honor of her family. The award winning film stars Rishi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.