/Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi’s song during surgery; singer reveals why he performed | Watch

Sonu Nigam has recently taken over the internet after the singer shared a video in which he can be heard singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ while undergoing a surgical procedure. In the clip, Sonu is seen lying on the operating table as the song plays in the background.

He joined in with the melody and performed for Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his team.

Sonu Nigam sings during surgical procedure

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Sharing the clip on social media, Nigam wrote, "An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain...the Joy of Music!"

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Within no time, the video went viral, with many expressing concern about his health. Several admirers praised him for continuing to sing despite being in the middle of a medical procedure.

One user wrote, "My lord, such a beautiful voice please take care, get well soonest." Another commented, "Speedy recovery for the voice of God." A third user wrote, "Get well soon wish u a speedy recovery."

Sonu Nigam reacts to the video

The singer later revealed that the procedure was related to a recurring growth on his left ring finger.

"It’s been happening for some time. I had a surgery four months back to remove it, but it has come back again. I think it’s got to do with some arthritis condition that I have in my bones, probably," he told Hindustan Times. "We have to wait and watch. It’s come out the second time."

He also explained that his performance was not planned. "Singing in the OT just happened organically. Dr Nilesh Sathbhai is an admirer of mine and he was playing my songs during the surgery."

He further added, "As the surgery was happening, between some songs, there were a couple of songs that came without the voice. And as it came without the voice, the song was playing, but there was no voice. So, organically, I started singing."

Sonu recalls doctors' reaction

The singer said the doctors were surprised to find a patient singing while the procedure was taking place. "They really enjoyed it. And they actually said that this has never happened, that a patient is singing for the doctors while they do surgery. And I also enjoyed it because these are songs that are so close to my heart."

Nigam said he sang two or three songs during the procedure. "So I sang a couple of songs. This is just one song. I sang about two, three songs for them. So it became a very endearing moment. All the doctors were really happy. And I also asked them if they wanted to record it, they could record it as a memory. So they recorded it and then sent it to me. And that’s when we posted it," he revealed, as quoted by HT.

Sonu Nigam not taking a break