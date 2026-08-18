/Sonu Nigam's social media name dispute with namesake ends in settlement; details inside

Sonu Nigam's legal battle over the use of his name on social media has ended. On August 13, the Bombay High Court disposed of the commercial intellectual property suit after the singer and his namesake, Sonu Nigam Singh, reached an agreement.

According to reports, Justice Madhav Jamdar recorded the settlement after both sides informed the court that the dispute had been resolved amicably. The consent terms submitted by the parties were accepted by the court as undertakings.

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What was the matter?

The singer had sought legal protection for his personality and publicity rights, objecting to the manner in which his name and identity were allegedly being used online by Sonu Nigam Singh.

The dispute centred on the use of “Sonu Nigam” as a display name on a social media account, while the account's username identified the person as Sonu Nigam Singh.

His plea sought an injunction against Singh and those acting with or through him from using the singer's name, image, likeness or other distinctive aspects of his personality without permission.

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It also sought to prevent the reproduction, publication, uploading, circulation and dissemination of material that allegedly violated his personality rights.

Earlier court proceedings

The court had already passed an ad-interim order in the matter on July 11, 2025. Under that order, Sonu Nigam Singh and anyone acting through him were restrained from using “Sonu Nigam” as a display name or account name on social media platforms.

However, the earlier order did not prevent Singh from using his complete name, “Sonu Nigam Singh”, provided that its use did not create confusion or suggest that he was the singer.

At the latest hearing, the lawyers informed Justice Jamdar that the earlier directions had been complied with and that both sides had agreed to settle the dispute.

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Settlement between both the parties

The settlement documents were signed by Sonu Nigam's power-of-attorney holder, Saira Dawood Makani, and Sonu Nigam Singh. Makani appeared before the court in person, while Singh participated in the proceedings through video conferencing. Both sides confirmed that they had accepted the agreed terms.

Recording the settlement, Justice Madhav Jamdar said, "Various statements made in the Consent Terms are accepted as undertakings given to this Court."