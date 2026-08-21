/Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to launch their production house: Reports

Big news for Bollywood! One of Bollywood’s power couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is reportedly gearing up to launch its own production house in the near future. The two stars are currently busy with their packed schedules of much-awaited projects, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Vvan: Force of the Forest. While an official announcement is still awaited, the duo is on the verge of expanding their careers by exploring opportunities behind the camera.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to start a production house

According to a report by Filmfare, a source close to the couple said, “Sid has established himself as a bankable performer with films like Shershaah and Mission Majnu. Both he and Kiara feel the filmmakers aren't really coming up with the kind of projects that will take Sid's career to the next step. So, they've decided to create those opportunities themselves.”

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It is believed that Kiara Advani will be responsible for making creative decisions and overseeing production control. Sidharth is expected to head the films produced by the rumoured company.

Further reports suggest that the Malhotras want to start their joint production company as a boutique film production company. This will enable them to focus on large-scale narratives delivered in a controlled manner. The initial initiatives will be funded with smaller budgets.

The report further suggested that Sidharth and Kiara are taking a methodical approach, ensuring their acting prowess is maximised to appeal to the right audience.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani is set to appear in the much-anticipated pan-India action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as Nadia alongside Yash, who will play dual roles. There are also reports that the War 2 actress will feature opposite Saif Ali Khan in Kanika Dhillon's directorial debut, an upcoming supernatural thriller backed by Excel Entertainment. However, there is no official announcement yet from the makers or actors.

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra?

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the 2025 romantic comedy film, Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. As of 2026, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming folk-thriller film Vvan: Force of the Forest, opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, and it is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.