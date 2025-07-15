/Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl

Bollywood’s star couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are parents now. The couple have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl. On Tuesday (July 15), Advani gave birth to her first child at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. However, the couple have yet to make the official post.

The couple welcomed their first child months after the Shershaah stars shared the good news. In February, the couple shared a sweet post with a caption that read, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon (sic).”

If reports are to be believed, the baby was due in August. Recently, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at a clinic in Mumbai. Since announcing the pregnancy, the couple have relatively kept a low profile.

In May, Advani debuted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet of the prestigious fashion event Met Gala, in New York, USA. The actress wore a stunning ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra secretly tied the knot on February 7, 2023 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends.

Talking about the work front, Kiara will be next seen Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which is set to release on the Independence Day weekend. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Sidharth, on the other hand, will next be seen in Param Sundari costarring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will release in August.



