Sidharth-Kiara wedding: From Netflix, Spotify to Myntra, brands celebrated couple's 'permanent booking'
Story highlights
Sid-Kiara wedding: From Netflix to Spotify, brands wished the couple in their own way with a Sid-Kiara twist.
Sid-Kiara wedding: Sidharth and Kiara are finally married now and fans can’t keep calm. After months of speculations, Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The Shershah couple confirmed their ‘permanent booking’ at the royal lawns of Suryagarh Farms in Jaisalmer. The rumours of Sid and Kiara's dating started when both of them posted pictures of each other on their Instagram.
Both stars tried a lot to keep their relationship low-key but fans were smart enough to connect the dots. In the past also, other celebrity couples like Virat-Anushka and Vicky-Katrina tried to keep their brewing love away from the limelight. But fans were always quick to connect the dots and knew that couples were dating.
The fans loved the on-screen chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara in Shershah and the songs of the film only elevated their charm.
Since the news of their wedding started making headlines, fans were waiting eagerly to see the love birds as bride and groom.
The couple shared their picture in which Kiara was wearing a beautiful pink lehenga and Sidharth was seen wearing a beige sherwani. They shared the picture with the caption “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”, which was a dialogue from their movie, Shershah. Soon brands across all genres wished the couple in their own way with a Sid-Kiara twist, have a look here:
Other brands wished the couple in the comment section of the couple's Instagram picture, in quirky ways. Fans all around are gushing over the pictures of the couple and have been waiting for more pictures from their other wedding rituals.