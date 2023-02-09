Sidharth-Kiara wedding: From Netflix, Spotify to Myntra, brands celebrated couple's 'permanent booking'

Sid-Kiara wedding: Sidharth and Kiara are finally married now and fans can’t keep calm. After months of speculations, Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The Shershah couple confirmed their ‘permanent booking’ at the royal lawns of Suryagarh Farms in Jaisalmer. The rumours of Sid and Kiara's dating started when both of them posted pictures of each other on their Instagram.

Both stars tried a lot to keep their relationship low-key but fans were smart enough to connect the dots. In the past also, other celebrity couples like Virat-Anushka and Vicky-Katrina tried to keep their brewing love away from the limelight. But fans were always quick to connect the dots and knew that couples were dating.

The fans loved the on-screen chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara in Shershah and the songs of the film only elevated their charm.

Since the news of their wedding started making headlines, fans were waiting eagerly to see the love birds as bride and groom.